Magic Number Shrinks to Three After Somerset Cruises Past New Hampshire in Series Sweep on Sunday

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the finale of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 3-2.

Somerset scored five runs in the first inning, the second-most runs it has scored in a single inning this season. The Patriots their second series sweep of the season, both against New Hampshire (6/17-6/22 @NH). Somerset concluded its season series against New Hampshire with a 22-2 record, setting a franchise record for most wins against an Eastern League team in a single season. Somerset went 4-0-0 in series against New Hampshire this season. Somerset improved to 63-31 all-time against New Hampshire.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots have a 3.5-game lead over the Hartford Yard Goats for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division. The Patriots' magic number to clinch the playoff spot is three.

RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) tossed five scoreless innings in his fourth win with Somerset this season.

In two starts this week, Rodriguez-Cruz went 1-0 allowing 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB and recording 16 K in 11.0 IP. Rodriguez-Cruz posted a 0.45 WHIP and a .086 against New Hampshire this week. Rodriguez-Cruz became the active Minor League leader with 166 K. Rodriguez-Cruz leads all Yankee minor league pitchers in IP (140.0), BA (.183), tied for the lead in WHIP (1.04) and GS (24), second in ERA (2.38) and third in W (10).

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B, BB) collected two extra-base hits including a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning.

Since 8/1 vs. RIC, Hardman is 28-for-106 (.264/.361/.472) with 17 R, 12 XBH (6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR), 14 RBI, 15 BB, 2 SB and a .833 OPS. Hardman ranks third in the Eastern League in HR (19), fourth in XBH (46), seventh in TB (177), eight in SLG (.449) and ninth in RBI (60).

LF Jackson Castillo (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI) paced the team with three hits, highlighted by an RBI single in the first inning.

In five games this week, Castillo led the Patriots with eight hits, going 8-for-15 (.533/.611/.800) with 5 R, 12 TB, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB and a team-best 1.411 OPS.

C Manny Palencia (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, BB, K) led the team with three RBI, ripping a two-run single in the first and an RBI double in the sixth.

Palencia recorded his first multi-RBI game at Double-A and his first three-RBI game since 7/5/25 @BRK with High-A Hudson Valley.

3B George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB, K) slapped an RBI double in the first inning and scored twice.

Lombard Jr. collected run-scoring hits in five of the six games this week. In six games this series, Lombard Jr. went 7-for-22 (.318/.375/.636) with 4 R, 14 TB, 4 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB and a 1.011 OPS. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers in BB (82), ranks second in R (87), tied for third in 2B (30), sixth in XBH (44), seventh in H (106), eighth in OBP (.368) and TB (173).

CF Brendan Jones (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, K, 2 SB) recorded a multi-hit game and stole two bases.

In six games this week, Jones went 3-for-16 (.188/.458/.250) with 4 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 8 BB, 6 SB and a .708 OPS. Jones is tied for the Yankee minor league lead in SB (44), ranks second in BB (79), tied for third in R (81), sixth in RBI (68), tied for eighth in XBH (37), ninth in H (103) and TB (107), and 10th in OPS (.754).

