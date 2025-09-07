Reading Earns Series Finale Win against Hartford in Last Road Game of the Season

(Hartford, PA) - In their final road game of the season, the Reading Fightin Phils (27-36; 52-78) came out victorious over the Hartford Yard Goats (31-31; 67-64) 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. After winning the last three games of the series, the Fightin Phils split the series with the Yard Goats.

With one out and one man on base, Bryson Ware gave Reading the early lead in the top of the second with his third home run of the season. The two-run home run brought Caleb Ricketts home, who walked during his time at the plate, putting Reading up first 2-0.

Hartford loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the second. One single in two walks set them up to be in that position and was able to capitalize with one run on a single from Dyan Jorge. The ball was hit right to Dylan Campbell in center field, who was able to throw it home to Kehden Hettiger who tagged the second runner coming in, getting the last out and avoiding any additional runs for the Yard Goats.

Reading extended their lead then in the top of the third after Aidan Miller singled then stole his 52nd base of the season to get to second. A throwing error by catcher Bryant Bentacourt on the steal allowed Miller to get to third who was then finally able to run home on a sac fly from Felix Reyes.

The scoring had ceased for a bit before the Yard Goats tied it up in the bottom of the fifth. Juan Guerrero and Benny Montgomery both singled and on a single from Dyan Jorge, another perfectly placed throw from Campbell to Hettiger tagged Guerrero out at home. Both base runners advanced a base on the play which did set them up to score on a 2 RBI double from Roc Riggio but it ensured the Yard Goats only tied rather than take the lead.

The Fightin Phils got themselves back in front thanks to a go-ahead RBI single from Aidan Miller, scoring Dylan Campbell. Dylan Campbell singled during his time at bat and got to second on a ground out which set him up to score.

That would be the final run of the game as the Fightin Phils earned the win 4-3 and head out of Hartford with a series split. Relief pitching came together for the shutout which helped lead Reading to the win. Andrew Baker (W, 1-1) did not allow a hit while striking out two as Tristan Garnett only allowed one hit with three strikeouts. Tommy McCollum (S, 9) finished it out with two strikeouts and no hits, earning his team-leading ninth save of the season.

Aidan Miller and Dylan Campbell both had a strong afternoon at the plate. Miller went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Campbell ended the day going 2-for-3 with a run. Welinton Herrera (L. 4-5) suffered the loss after giving up the go-ahead RBI in the top of the seventh.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the Somerset Patriots and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

