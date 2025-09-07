Baysox Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Home Finale Defeat

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their six-game win streak end on Sunday afternoon in a 6-3 loss against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in the regular season home finale from Prince George's Stadium.

Harrisburg (31-32, 65-67) opened the scoring in the second on an RBI single from Johnathan Thomas. The Senators extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth on a two-run double from Carlos De La Cruz and a wild pitch that scored De La Cruz from third.

Starter Blake Money (L, 4-5) received the loss after going 4.2 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Senators' starter Jake Bennett (W, 1-2) pitched five scoreless innings and struck out three to earn his first Double-A win.

Creed Willems launched his 16th homer of the season in the sixth to put the Baysox on the board. Willems is one homer shy of matching his career-high of 17.

Chesapeake (28-35, 59-71) scored a pair of runs in the eighth on an RBI single from Aron Estrada and an RBI double from Thomas Sosa. Estrada went 5-for-13 with three RBI in his first series back from the injured list. Sosa finished with six RBI in his first series at Double-A.

Samuel Vasquez (S, 1) recorded the final four outs of the game to pick up the save.

Orioles' outfielder Tyler O'Neill joined Chesapeake on Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with a single. O'Neill is recovering from right wrist inflammation that has kept him on the injured list since August 6.

Chesapeake closes out the regular season with a six-game road trip beginning on Tuesday, September 9 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

