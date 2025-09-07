Yard Goats Drop Final Regular Season Home Game

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils in front of 6,287 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Roc Riggio continued swinging a hot bat when he hit a two-run single in the fifth, but Aidan Miller' RBI single in the seventh inning capped the victory for Reading. The Yard Goats and Fightins split the six-game series and the Yard Goats lost combined with Somerset's win put Hartford 3.5 GB of a playoff spot with six games remaining. The Yard Goats head to Richmond, Virginia next week.

The Fightin Phils scored the first runs of the game in the first inning when Bryson Ware hit a two-run home run off Hartford starter Connor Staine, giving Reading a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats got a run back in the second when Dyan Jorge hit a two-out RBI single, cutting the Fightin Phils' lead to 2-1. The trailing runner Juan Guerrero was thrown out at home plate trying to score on the same play.

Reading added another run in the third when Felix Reyes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Aiden Miller and it was 3-1 Fightin Phils'.

The Yard Goats rallied for a pair of runs and tied the game in the fifth inning on a huge double by Roc Riggio. The Yard Goats infielder smashed a double to the fence in left center field, scoring Benny Montgomery and Dyan Jorge to make it 3-3.

The Fightin Phils scored the eventual game-winning run in the seventh inning when Miller struck again. This time the Phillies prospect singled to right field, and Dylan Campbell scored, giving Reading a 4-3 lead.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the Giants' affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, on Tuesday, September 9th (6:35 PM) in Virginia, at The Diamond. LHP Ben Shields gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Ryan Murphy, who will start for Richmond. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.