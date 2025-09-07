September 7, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs Fall 8-3 on Saturday Night to SeaWolves Early offense by the Erie SeaWolves (78-52, 33-28) led to an 8-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (63-65, 29-32) on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The SeaWolves took the lead in the first with a two-run homer by Josue Briceno. In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Mendoza was hit-by-a-pitch then scored on an RBI double by Danny Serretti. Erie struck again in the top of the fourth inning. The SeaWolves took an 8-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Mendoza walked and then moved to third on a double from Roberto Campos. The next batter Danny Serretti hit an RBI single which brought home Mendoza. Max Clark followed with a sacrifice fly which plated Campos. After a wild pitch and a balk put Serretti on third, Briceño ripped an RBI double for the final run of the night. Portland broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. Ahbram Liendo walked and then advanced to second on a single from Marvin Alcantara. A batter later, Miguel Bleis cracked an RBI double that brought home Liendo to make the score 8-1. Drew Ehrhard reached on an error that scored two runs to cut the deficit to 8-3. RHP Caleb Bolden (3-6, 5.94 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing 5.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out four.

THAT'S ANOTHER STRIKEOUT The Sea Dogs pitching staff tallied eight strikeouts in last night's loss. Over the course of the season, Portlands pitching staff has racked up the second most strikeouts in the Eastern League (1263) only behind the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1356).

BRANNON IS BOOMING Sea Dogs infielder/catcher Brooks Brannon has been scorching hot from the plate as of late. Since August 1, Brannon is slashing .319 (23-for-72) with three doubles, four home runs (one of the them a grand slam), and 12 RBI. He went 2-3 with a walk in last night's loss and currently boasts a 12-game hitting streak.

CASTRO EXTENDS HIS STREAK Sea Dogs switch hitter Allan Castro went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk in friday night's game and currently holds a 23 game on-base streak (8/9-present) using 27 hits and walking 14 times to do so. It's no secret Castro is the sparkplug for the Sea Dogs offense with a team-high .270 (91-for-337) with 19 doubles, two triples, and 37 RBI through 91 games.

BLEIS TALLY'S TWO Sea Dogs center fielder Miguel Bleis tallied his fourth multi-hit performance at the Double-A level last night, going 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI double. Over his last eight games, Bleis is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, four RBI, and four runs scored.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 7, 2009 - On the final day of the season, Jorge Jimenez and Jon Still each homered and drove in three runs as Portland beat New Hampshire 12-4...Blake Maxwell worked six innings to earn his 7th win of the season.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz makes his fifth start of the season sporting a 1-1 record with a 3.16 ERA. Holobetz last appeared on August 26 at Hartford when he tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned), giving up three hits, two walks, and struck out a season-high six batters.







