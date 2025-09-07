Squirrels Eliminated from Postseason Chase with 4-2 Loss

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field, eliminating them from the hunt for a second-half postseason berth.

The Flying Squirrels (52-77-1, 31-31 second half) dropped five of six in the series to the Curve (68-63, 38-25) to fall 6.5 games back with six games remaining.

In the bottom of the third, Joe Whitman (Loss, 4-11) allowed three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs. Esmerlyn Valdez grounded into a double play to score Mitch Jebb and give the Curve a 1-0 lead. Whitman struck out Nick Cimillo to end the inning.

P.J. Hilson added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and Jebb plated a run with a sacrifice fly to open a 3-0 Altoona lead in the fourth.

Curve starter Blake Townsend threw four scoreless inning and allowed two hits. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases against him with no outs in the fourth, but Townsend got a strikeout and a double-play groundout to escape the jam.

Derek Diamond (Win, 1-2) entered in the fifth for the Curve and threw two scoreless innings, striking out two.

In the top of the seventh inning, Bo Davidson drove a two-run double to center to cut the deficit to 3-2. Davidson has reached base in 19 consecutive games, the longest on-base streak for a Richmond player this season.

The Curve added a run in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-2. With the bases loaded and one out, Termarr Johnson scored on a wild pitch by Chris Wright, who later struck out Konnor Griffin to strand the bases loaded.

The Flying Squirrels got a one-out single from Aeverson Arteaga in the top of the ninth, but Curve reliever Michael Walsh (Save, 1) got a groundout and a flyout to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Tuesday night. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (0-0, 6.35) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Diamonds Aren't Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch begins Tuesday, with Time Capsule Tuesday presented by Reynolds Community College. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Farewell Series T-shirt presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.