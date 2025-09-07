Sea Dogs Shut out 5-0 in Final 2025 Home Game
Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (63-66, 29-33) fell to the Erie SeaWolves (79-52, 34-28) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,868 fans, the 25th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park.
Erie started the scoring in the top of the seventh. Josue Briceño drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Jake Holton. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners up a base, Eliezer Alfonzo ripped an RBI single to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 advantage. Two batters later, Holton scored on an RBI single from Seth Stephenson which extended their lead to 2-0.
The SeaWolves tacked on one more run in the top of the eighth inning. Briceño singled and then moved to second on a single from Holton. The next batter Justice Bigbie lined an RBI single which plated Briceño to make the game 3-0.
Erie put two more insurance runs on the board in the top of the ninth. Alfonzo singled and then moved to third on a double by Danny Serretti. After a double play, Max Clark notched an RBI single and later scored on an RBI double from John Peck to increase the SeaWolves lead to 5-0.
LHP Andrew Magno (8-1, 2.24 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while walking three and striking out one. RHP Luis Guerrero (0-1, 11.57 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing two runs (all earned) on one hit while walking two.
The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before heading to Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night, September 9th, to take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets). First pitch is slated for 6:07 PM. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.
