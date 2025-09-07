Play the Song: Altoona Clinches Playoff Berth with 4-2 Win

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve clinched their first postseason berth since 2018 with a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,013 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve will host the First Half Champion Erie Seawolves at PNG Field on Tuesday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Altoona built a 3-0 lead through the first four innings, using RBI's from P.J. Hilson and Mitch Jebb in the fourth to support starter Blake Townsend. Townsend tossed four scoreless innings and struck out a pair before handing the ball off to Derek Diamond who fired a pair of scoreless innings and earned the win.

Richmond rallied for two runs in the seventh and brought the tying run into scoring position in each the seventh and eighth innings before Altoona put the game away. Termarr Johnson scored from third on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to put the Curve ahead 4-2.

Mike Walsh wrapped up the win with two scoreless frames, earning his first save with the Curve.

Konnor Griffin picked up two hits and drew a walk in the victory, he's batting .322 (19-for-59) with 18 RBI through 16 games in a Curve uniform. Duce Gourson extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games with a single and a walk in the win.

Altoona wraps up the regular season with a six-game set at Erie's UPMC Park beginning on Tuesday, September 9 at 6:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the series opener for Altoona.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







