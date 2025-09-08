Mooney's Clutch Single Gives Akron 4-3 Win in Home Finale

September 7, 2025

Alex Mooney's sixth inning go-ahead single led the Akron RubberDucks past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 on Sunday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After tying the game in the fifth, the RubberDucks looked to pull away in the 2025 home finale. Jonah Advincula worked a two out walk before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Mooney followed with a line drive single into right to put Akron ahead 4-3.

Mound Presence

Yorman Gómez ran into some early trouble on Sunday. Binghamton got to the right-hander for two quick first inning runs before he settled in to keep the Rumble Ponies in check for most of the night. In total, Gómez tossed 4.1 innings allowing three runs while striking out six. Ross Carver followed with a scoreless 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. Tyler Thornton worked a scoreless seventh. Matt Jachec struck out three over two scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Binghamton's first inning runs with one of its own. Velazquez grounded out to short to score Christian Knapczyk from third to cut the Binghamton lead to 2-1. After the Rumble Ponies added a run in the top of the fifth, the RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom half. Angel Genao singled with two outs before scoring all the way from first on Velazquez's triple. Wuilfredo Antunez singled home Velazquez to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

Akron's wins on Saturday and Sunday gave them a series split with Binghamton...The RubberDucks concluded their home schedule going 2-2-3 in second half home series and 6-3-3 in home series overall in 2025 marking the fifth straight season Akron has had a winning series record at home... Gómez has struck out at least four in all but one of his appearances with the RubberDucks...Velazquez had five RBI against the Rumble Ponies this week ...Game Time: 2:45...Attendance: 7,332.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Harrisburg, PA to finish off the 2025 season. The six-game series at FNB Field begins on Tuesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. The RubberDucks open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park on April 2, 2026. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







