Sea Dogs Announce 2025 Team Award Winners

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs presented their annual team awards before the final game of the regular season on Sunday at Delta Dental Park. Allan Castro was awarded the team MVP while Hayden Mullins earned Pitcher of the Year honors. Ahbram Liendo was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Drew Ehrhard was voted the Charlie Eshbach Citizen of the Year Award. Each award is voted on annually by the fans.

Most Valuable Player - Allan Castro

After going down with an injury on opening day in Reading, which caused him to miss 22 games, Castro came back from the injured list with a vengeance. Appearing in 92 games post-injury for Portland, he slashed .270/.354/.404/.758 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 37 RBI. The Dominican native finished tied for first in doubles (20) and tied with Ahbram Liendo for second on the team in walks (44). Castro is third on the team in home runs (7), triples (2), runs scored (43), and fourth in RBI (37) and stolen bases (15). He spent the entire 2025 campaign with Portland and earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of June 30th through July 6th. During that week, he played in six games hitting a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI, and five runs scored. The 22-year-old registered multi-hit performances in all six games. Castro is currently ranked as the 22nd overall prospect according to MLB pipeline. He was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2019.

Pitcher of the Year - Hayden Mullins

From his first start at the Double-A level to end of the season, left-hander Hayden Mullins was dominant on the mound. In a team-high 17 starts out of qualified players, Mullins finished first among starting pitchers in strikeouts (92), innings pitched (80.2), and tied for first in win total with 7, while holding opponents to a team-low average (.169). In addition to his team-high numbers, Mullins measured up well to the rest of the Eastern League, finishing 17th overall in strikeouts and tied with six other pitchers for 23rd most starts across the league. In his first start at the Double-A level on May 1 versus New Hampshire, Mullins racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work while only surrendering a run. He made headlines again on July 1 when he tossed an immaculate inning in the bottom of the third inning against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Red Sox 12th round pick of the 2022 MLB draft finishes the season ranked the 18th overall prospect in Boston's farm system according to MLB Pipeline.

Defensive Player of the Year - Ahbram Liendo

Ahbram Liendo showed off why he's one of the best infielders in the entire Red Sox farm system this season. Making numerous web gems and highlight plays throughout the year, Liendo has made starts at third base, second base, and shortstop throughout a team-high 115 games played. Across a combined 203 total chances Liendo logged only 11 errors and finished second on the team in assists (145) while turning the third-most double plays on the team (18). In addition, the Venezuelan native's bat also made an impact hitting .233/.319/.300/.619 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 30 RBI, and swiped a team-high 40 stolen bases (fourth-most in the Eastern League). Liendo is one of twelve members on the opening day roster to finish the season in Portland. The rising star infielder was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent back in January 2021.

Charlie Eshbach-Citizen of the Year - Drew Ehrhard

Drew Ehrhard has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Sea Dogs and has consistently displayed leadership and character and has become a beloved fan favorite at Delta Dental Park. Ehrhard has participated in numerous charity activities, such as volunteering at Maine Needs, organizing clothing donations, and personal items to be distributed throughout the state of Maine. He has also been an avid participant in the Red Sox Foundation Baseball Camp, running drills with the campers as well as leading different instructional stations, teaching the youth the fundamentals of the game. While all awards are voted on by the fans, the Charlie Eshbach Citizen of the Year award displays an even stronger testament to the impact that players can have on an organization both on and off the field. On the field, Ehrhard is hitting .225 (41-for-182) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 RBI. The entire Ehrhard family has left an impact on the Sea Dogs when Drew and his brother Zach became the fourth set of brothers to play for the Sea Dogs organization, and the second set of brothers to play on the team at the same time. Drew was signed as an undrafted free agent in July 2023 out of the University of Tampa.







Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.