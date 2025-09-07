Orioles' OF Tyler O'Neill to Begin Rehab Assignment in Double-A Chesapeake

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' outfielder Tyler O'Neill is expected to begin a rehab assignment today against the Harrisburg Senators at Prince George's Stadium.

O'Neill has been on the injured list since August 6 with right wrist inflammation. He rehabbed with Double-A Chesapeake for five games between June 24-29 and batted .200 (3-for-15) with a homer and two RBI while recovering from a left shoulder impingement.

The 30-year-old is slashing .210/.293/.434 with six doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI in 43 games played this season for the Orioles. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is in his first season with the Orioles after signing a three-year major league contract with the team during the offseason.

In his Orioles debut on March 27 in Toronto, O'Neill homered for a sixth consecutive Opening Day, extending his major league record.

O'Neill spent the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before spending last season with the Boston Red Sox. His 31 home runs last year were tied for the 10th most in the American League and were the second-highest total of his career.

Chesapeake plays its final home game of the 2025 regular season against Harrisburg this afternoon from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Blake Money (4-4, 4.76) will get the ball for the Baysox against LHP Jake Bennett (0-2, 3.28) for the Senators. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The 2026 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. Game times and a promotional/events schedule will be released at a determined date.

The 2026 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves at Prince George's Stadium. Game times and a promotional/events schedule will be released at a determined date.

For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com.







