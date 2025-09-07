SeaWolves Stifle Sea Dogs in Series Winner

The SeaWolves (34-29, 79-53 overall) took down Portland (29-33, 63-66 overall) 5-0 on Sunday, clinching a series win.

The SeaWolves shut out an opponent for the 17th time this season, a franchise record. Erie won 10 of 12 on their trip to New Hampshire and Portland.

The game was delayed by rain for 55 minutes before the start.

Erie broke a scoreless tie in the seventh. John Holobetz, who tossed six scoreless frames, was replaced by Luis Guerrero. Guerrero walked Josue Briceño and Jake Holton to begin the inning. After a wild pitch, Eliezer Alfonzo ripped a single past a drawn-in infield, giving Erie a 1-0 lead. Guerrero was replaced by Noah Song, who allowed a two-out RBI single to Seth Stephenson. Erie grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Austin Bergner tossed five scoreless innings for Erie. He struck out five while scattering four singles and two walks.

Erie tacked on a run thanks to three straight eighth-inning singles. Justice Bigbie brought home Briceño to make it 3-0.

In the ninth, Song allowed a two-out, RBI single on Max Clark's bloop hit. John Peck followed by rifling a liner to the right field corner for an RBI double, making it 5-0.

Andrew Magno (W, 8-1) threw two scoreless innings of relief for Erie before handing the ball to Richard Guasch, who collected his fifht save with two scoreless frames as well.

The SeaWolves conclude the regular season September 9-14 when they host the Altoona Curve. The series features the top two prospects in baseball, the Tigers' Kevin McGonigle (MLB Pipeline #2 prospect) and the Pirates' Konnor Griffin (MLB Pipeline #1 prospect). The opening game on Tuesday begins at 6:05 p.m.

