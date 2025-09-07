Cimillo, Ercolani, Meis, Jebb Take Home 2025 Season Awards

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Prior to Sunday's game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels the Altoona Curve honored four players with awards for their achievements during the 2025 season. First baseman Nick Cimillo was named the Team's Most Valuable Player, RHP Alessandro Ercolani was named the team's Pitcher of the Year, Justin Meis took home the team's Fireman of the Year award, and Mitch Jebb was named the team's Unsung Hero.

Cimillo, who has slugged 20 homers this season, enters play on Sunday with a .241 batting average, 23 doubles, four triples, and 66 RBI, totaling an .805 OPS. Cimillo has had several significant moments throughout the season, including a game-tying Grand Slam on May 31 against Portland which included a career-high five runs batted in. Cimillo also hit a walk-off two-run homer on July 3 against Harrisburg in front of one of the largest crowds in franchise history. Cimillo also became the second Curve player in franchise history to hit for the cycle when he went 5-for-6 with a double, triple and a homer against Harrisburg on August 29.

Since returning from the All-Star break, Cimillo has been one of Double-A's most impactful hitters batting .286 with 27 extra base hits in 39 games. In August, he became the first player since Brad Eldred in August of 2005 to hit 11 home runs in a calendar month and recorded a 1.092 OPS. Selected by the Pirates in the 16th round in 2022 out of Rutgers University, the Suffern, NY native is the first Curve hitter to hit at least 20 homers in the season since Andres Alvarez and Aaron Shackelford during the 2022 season.

San Marino native, Alessandro Ercolani was named the team's Pitcher of the Year. In his first season at Double-A the 21-year-old has made every turn in the Altoona rotation and recorded a 4.04 ERA in 25 games. Ercolani held opponents to 1 run or fewer in 11 of his 25 outings entering play on Sunday. Held under an innings limit this season, Ercolani limited opponents to just a .220 batting average against this season.

Right-hander Justin Meis was named the team's Fireman of the Year for his elite bullpen work. In his second full season as a reliever, the Bethel Park, PA native became one of Altoona's most reliable and consistent arms out of the bullpen. Drafted in the 10th round by the Pirates in 2021 out of Eastern Michigan, Meis was unscored upon in the month of June, a scoreless streak that last 12.2 innings.

This season Meis has gone 4-3 with a 2.87 ERA in career-high 40 appearances. Among Eastern League relievers, his 65 strikeouts rank seventh and he was unscored upon in seven games during the month of June. Meis' key to success this season has been limiting walks; after issuing 5.04 walks per nine innings last season, he's recorded a 2.61 BB/9 this season and has recorded a career-best 55.6% first strike percentage.

Utilityman Mitch Jebb was named the team's Unsung Hero. Jebb, who was selected 68th overall by the Pirates out of Michigan State in 2023, ranks among the Eastern League leaders in hits (7th, 112) stolen bases (5th, 33) walks (8th, 57), and triples (3rd, 6). Jebb became the first Curve player to steal 30 bases in a season since Jared Oliva stole 36 bases in 2019.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.