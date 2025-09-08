Binghamton Drops Series Finale at Akron

AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (40-23, 85-45) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 4-3, in the series finale on Sunday night at Canal Park. The two teams split the six-game series.

Binghamton scored two runs in the first inning and led 2-0 against right-hander Yorman Gómez. Center fielder A.J. Ewing led off with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, first baseman JT Schwartz drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Schwartz recorded six runs batted in this series.

Akron (31-32, 74-57) got a run back in the bottom of the first against right-hander Joander Suarez. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit a leadoff double and scored on first baseman Ralphy Velazquez's RBI groundout that cut Binghamton's lead to 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies added another run in the fifth inning on designated hitter Nick Lorusso's sacrifice fly that made it 3-1.

Akron tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth against right-hander Joshua Cornielly (5-3). With two outs, Velazquez hit an RBI triple and right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez hit a game-tying RBI single that made it 3-3. The RubberDucks took the lead in the sixth on third baseman Alex Mooney's two-out RBI single that made it 4-3.

The Rumble Ponies open their final home series of the regular season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Right-hander Saul Garcia (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) recorded his fourth-straight scoreless appearance...Right-hander Ben Simon (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) recorded his fifth-straight scoreless appearance...Right-hander Ryan Lambert (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) recorded his eighth-straight scoreless appearance...Schwartz drew two walks and extended his on-base streak to seven games...LF Omar De Los Santos went 1-for-4 and extended his hit streak to five games...Right fielder Nick Morabito drew two walks and scored a run, which extended his on-base streak to six games...2B Wyatt Young singled in the second inning and extended his on-base streak to seven games.







