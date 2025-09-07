Paulino's 12th Homer Headlines Fisher Cats' 13th Straight Loss

Published on September 7, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-41, 50-81) dropped the series finale to the Somerset Patriots (35-28, 70-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, 9-4. New Hampshire second baseman Eddinson Paulino crushed his 12th homer of the year in the top of the sixth inning, but the Fisher Cats could not overcome Somerset's early eight-run deficit to extend New Hampshire's losing skid to 13 games.

Making his second start of the week, New Hampshire's Fernando Perez (L, 0-3) struggled through the bottom of the first, finishing with five runs on six hits and one walk while collecting two strikeouts over one inning.

Somerset's Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (W, 4-3) stifled New Hampshire for the second time this week, collecting eight strikeouts across five scoreless, two-hit, innings pitched. Five Somerset relievers split up the final four innings, starting with righty Hayden Merda, who allowed four runs on two hits in 2/3 relief innings. Geoffrey Gilbert, Danny Watson, Kelly Austin and Will Brian then pieced together 3-1/3 scoreless frames to secure the Patriots' sixth consecutive.

Today's top takeaways:

INF/OF Raimundo De Los Santos knocks first Double-A hit in debut

INF Eddinson Paulino goes 2-for-3 with 12th homer

C Jacob Sharp reaches safely three times, finishes 1-for-2 with two walks

The Patriots sent five batters to the plate and erupted for five runs on six hits in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman George Lombard Jr. drove in the first run with a double and first baseman Tyler Hardman followed by doubling in Lombard Jr. to make it 2-0. Catcher Manny Palencia's two-run single capped the rally and Somerset led, 5-0, after the first frame.

Leading 7-0, Somerset's Hardman left the yard to lead off the top of the fourth inning, extending the Patriots' lead to 8-0.

Trailing 8-0 in the top of the sixth inning, the Fisher Cats cracked the scoreboard after opening the frame with a pair of walks from third baseman Charles McAdoo and designated hitter Jace Bohrofen. Right fielder Je'Von Ward cashed in New Hampshire's first run on a single to center field, cutting Somerset's lead to 8-1. The Fisher Cats then drew within four on Paulino's three-run shot to right field to make it 8-4. It was Paulino's 12th homer of the year and he finished 2-for-3 after entering the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for center fielder Gabriel Martinez.

Somerset added one more run on Palencia's double in the bottom of the sixth inning, finalizing Sunday's score at 9-4.

The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9. Wednesday is Trades Day as the Fisher Cats invite students from across the region to Delta Dental Stadium to learn about the opportunities available in the trades industry. Thursday, September 11 is the final chance to score a specialty Fisher Cats Koozie and grab an island-themed t-shirt at Margaritaville Night on Friday. For the final time this year, the Buffalo Tenders take the field on Saturday, September 13. New Hampshire and Chesapeake wrap up the regular season with fan appreciation day on Sunday, September 14.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.