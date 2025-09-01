Erie's Pen Is Spotless Again as 'Wolves Sweep Cats

Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (30-27, 75-51 overall) finished off their first six-game sweep of the season by defeating New Hampshire (21-35, 50-75 overall) with a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Erie grabbed an early lead when Kevin McGonigle smacked his ninth SeaWolves homer, a two-run shot against Alex Amalfi, in the first inning. Erie led 2-0.

Je'Von Ward's RBI single against Jaden Hamm in the bottom of the first made it 2-1.

Jackson Hornung belted a solo homer in the third, tying the game 2-2.

Hamm threw four innings for Erie, allowing two runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Erie took the lead again in the sixth. McGonigle drew a two-out walk against Amalfi (L, 5-8). Josue Briceño followed with an RBI double, scoring McGonigle to give Erie a 3-2 lead. Justice Bigbie followed with a double of his own, bringing in Briceño to make it 4-2.

Austin Bergner (W, 8-7), provided outstanding relief for Erie. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out a season-high eight batters. Trevin Michael got the final four outs for Erie. He struck out Ryan McCarty with the bases loaded in the ninth to finish his second save of the season.

Erie relievers did not allow an earned run over 27.1 innings in the six-game series.

It's Erie's first six-game sweep since May of 2024 when they took six at UPMC Park from Richmond. Their only prior sweep since the scheduling format was adopted in 2021 came in August of 2022 when they took six against New Hampshire.

Erie continues the 12-game roadtrip with the first of six in Portland on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.