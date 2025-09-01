Rosario Homers, But Ducks Lose Fifth Straight in Richmond, 13-2

Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored seven runs on seven hits in the first inning to roll to a 13-2 victory and fifth straight win over the Akron RubberDucks in the finale of a six-game series at The Diamond Sunday night. With 12 games remaining, Akron is five games behind Altoona (33-24), 2.5 behind Richmond and two behind Harrisburg (30-27) in the second half Southwest Division race.

Turning Point

Richmond began with four straight hits off right-hander Khal Stephen, with singles by center fielder Bo Davidson, and second baseman Dayson Croes, a two-run RBI double by first baseman Sabin Ceballos, and a single by right fielder Victor Bericoto. Designated hitter Scott Bandura had an RBI groundout, followed by left fielder Carter Howell's single, and catcher Adrian Sugastey's RBI single to make it 4-0 and end Stephen's shortest professional start. Left-hander Steven Pérez entered, and third baseman Justin Wishkoski hit a three-run homer to left field to cap the seven-run inning.

Mound Presence

After Stephen allowed six earned runs in the first, Pérez lasted 1 2/3 innings, charged only with the homer. Right-hander Jack Jasiak worked scoreless third and fourth innings, but the first three batters reached in the fifth and scored with left-hander Adam Tulloch on the mound. Tulloch lasted through the sixth inning. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts pitched a scoreless seventh. Right-hander Matt Jachec allowed the final three two-out runs in the eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron had one hit through the first four innings off left-hander John Michael Bertrand. In the fifth, third baseman Alex Mooney and first baseman Jonah Advincula hit consecutive doubles for the first Akron run. In the sixth, center fielder Alfonsin Rosario hit a leadoff homer. Rosario and catcher Cameron Barstad each had two hits to lead Akron's offense.

Notebook

Rosario joined teammate Ralphy Velazquez (22) as the only Guardians minor leaguers with 20 homers this season...The 13 runs against Akron were the most since its 17-1 loss at Bowie on May 7, 2024 ...The RubberDucks have lost five straight games for the first time since dropping six in a row July 12-19 against Richmond and Altoona... Richmond won the season series, 11-10, including 10 of the 12 games in the second half... Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 6,910.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open their final regular season homestand with Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park.







