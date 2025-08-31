Cimillo Slams Door on Senators

Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Nick Cimillo smacked a pair of homers in an 8-0 series-clinching win for the Curve over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Altoona holds a 2.5 game lead in the Southwest Division with 12 games remaining in the Second Half.

Cimillo started the scoring off with a two-run homer off Jackson Kent in the first inning and added a three-run shot off reliever Chace Huff in the seventh inning to give the Curve a commanding 8-0 lead that they would not relinquish. Cimillo's third career multi-homer game finished off a brilliant week at the plate where he batted .393 (11-for-28) with a double, one triple, four homers, eight runs batted in and a 1.362 OPS.

Konnor Griffin slammed his third homer with the Curve in his 11th game at Double-A, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Griffin has reached base safely in all but one game played with Altoona and is 14-for-44 (.318) with four extra base hits and 16 runs batted in. He has hits and RBIs in seven consecutive games for the Curve.

On the mound Wilber Dotel tossed 5.2 scoreless innings to earn his seventh win of the season. Dotel's 124 total strikeouts match Tom Gorzelanny for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history. Justin Meis, Tyler Samaniego and Mike Walsh, combined for the final 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing just three baserunners among them. The Curve held Harrisburg to just three hits and three walks on Sunday afternoon.

Mitch Jebb picked up his 33rd stolen base of the season in the win, the most by a Curve player since Jared Oliva in 2019.

Four Curve batters totaled two hits in the game with Esmerlyn Valdez, Termarr Johnson and Javier Rivas joining Cimillo with two knocks. Valdez also finished off a brilliant week at the plate, batting .444 (12-for-27) with a double, four homers, nine runs batted in and a 1.426 OPS. Valdez had at least two hits in 5-of-6 games played this week against Harrisburg.

During the week-long series win against Harrisburg, the Curve hit 13 homers, the most by a Double-A club, and batted .306 as a team. With the win, Altoona is 63-62 on the season, bringing its record above .500 for the first time since May 18 when it was 20-19.

Altoona returns to PNG Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 p.m. Starting pitchers for the series are to be announced.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.