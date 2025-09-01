Baysox Clinch Series Victory on the Road in Reading
Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
READING, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, clinched a series victory over the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, with an 8-3 win on Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Chesapeake (23-34, 54-70) scored the game's first run four batters in on an RBI double from Brandon Butterworth against Reading starter Matt Manning (L, 0-1). Butterworth doubled twice on the night and finished with six extra base hits in the series.
The Baysox scored four runs in the fourth to push the lead to 5-0 after a throwing error from Reading right-handed pitcher Gabriel Barbosa, a two-run double from Carter Young, and an RBI single from Creed Willems.
Reading (24-33, 49-75) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth against Chesapeake starter Michael Forret. The Orioles No. 11 prospect threw 3.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts before leaving the game with left knee discomfort.
An RBI double by Adam Retzbach in the fifth extended the Baysox lead to three. Retzbach now has 56 RBI on the season, which continues to lead the team and is tied for 10th -most in the Eastern League.
Reed Trimble drilled his third homer of the series with a two-run shot in the eighth to pad the lead back to five. Trimble ended the series batting .450 (9-for-20) with five extra base hits, three homers and nine RBI.
Alex Pham (W, 2-2), Peter Van Loon, Tyson Neighbors and Gerald Ogando combined for 5.1 shutout, one-hit innings of relief and seven strikeouts to seal the series win for the Baysox. It's Chesapeake's first road series win since July 18 - 20 at Erie.
Chesapeake went 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position, and eight of the nine starters collected a hit, including multi-hit games from four players.
Chesapeake returns to Prince George's Stadium for the final homestand of the 2025 regular season which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2 - Sunday, September 7 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2025
- Squirrels Cruise to Fifth Straight Win over 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Rosario Homers, But Ducks Lose Fifth Straight in Richmond, 13-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale to Baysox - Reading Fightin Phils
- Baysox Clinch Series Victory on the Road in Reading - Chesapeake Baysox
- Gordon's Strong Start Leads Binghamton to Series Win over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Jasso Adds to Team-Leading RBI Mark in Patriots Series Finale Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- New Hampshire Swept with Sunday Defeat, 4-2 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Erie's Pen Is Spotless Again as 'Wolves Sweep Cats - Erie SeaWolves
- Carreras Three Hits Including Homer in Yard Goats Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Fall to Yard Goats 7-3 in Series Finale - Portland Sea Dogs
- Cimillo Slams Door on Senators - Altoona Curve
- August 31, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats Look to Evade Series Sweep Behind Amalfi - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Baysox Clinch Series Victory on the Road in Reading
- Watts-Brown Sharp But Baysox Drop Second Straight
- De León Dazzles in Double-A Debut But Baysox Fall Late to Reading
- Overn Powers Baysox to Third Straight Victory
- Bradfield Provides Spark as Baysox Defeat Reading