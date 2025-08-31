Carreras Three Hits Including Homer in Yard Goats Win

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats used a four-run fourth inning and another big game from Julio Carreras to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-3 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,611 fans at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats starting pitcher Connor Staine worked five strong innings, while Carreras homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs to help the Yard Goats close the homestand with a victory.

Portland jumped ahead in the first inning as Ahbram Liendo singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Marvin Alcantara to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Brooks Brannon added a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats answered in the fourth inning, scoring four runs. Jared Thomas walked and scored on Charlie Condon's RBI triple to put Hartford on the board. Roc Riggio followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2. Jose Cordova doubled, Benny Montgomery ripped an RBI double, and Julio Carreras lined an RBI single to left, giving Hartford a 4-2 lead.

Carreras extended the lead in the seventh inning with a solo home run to left-center field, making it 5-2. In the eighth inning, Juan Guerrero singled, stole two bases, and scored on a fielder's choice by Cordova. Carreras then added his third RBI of the game with a single to center, scoring Riggio for a 7-2 lead.

The Sea Dogs plated one run in the ninth inning on a Juan Chacon double and an RBI single from Liendo, but Victor Juarez closed the door to secure the win.

Connor Staine earned the victory, allowing just two runs on three hits over five innings, while Juarez picked up his fourth save. Staine retired the side in order in the second and fifth innings while recording his third victory.

The Yard Goats are off tomorrow before they begin their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday night, a six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils. LHP Ben Shields will start for the Yard Goats. It's 90's Night, featuring a Yard Goats Hat Giveaway, plus it's Bark in the Park Night, bring your pup to the ballpark!

WP: Connor Staine (3-8)

LP: Caleb Bolden (3-5)

S: Victor Juarez (4)

Time: 2:25







