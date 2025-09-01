Gordon's Strong Start Leads Binghamton to Series Win over Somerset

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Right-hander R.J. Gordon led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (37-20, 82-42) to a 4-1 win over the Somerset Patriots in the series finale on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the series 4-2.

Gordon (6-0) earned the win for Binghamton and tied his professional career high with nine strikeouts. Gordon allowed one run on three hits over 5.0 innings and did not issue a walk. He struck out the side in the second inning and the fourth inning and retired 13 of the final 14 batters that he faced.

Gordon spun at least 5.0 innings for the seventh time over his first eight starts at the Double-A level. In two starts against Somerset this series, Gordon combined to go 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 10.0 innings and he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks.

After falling behind by a run in the top of the first, Binghamton responded with a run in the bottom of the frame against left-hander Brock Selvidge (2-6). Second baseman A.J. Ewing hit a leadoff double and later scored on designated hitter Jacob Reimer's two-out RBI double. Reimer has recorded 14 extra-base hits and 17 runs batted in over his last 15 games.

In the second inning, right fielder Jefrey De Los Santos hit an RBI single and Ewing drove in a run on a sacrifice fly that put the Ponies ahead 3-1.

Binghamton tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Left fielder D'Andre Smith led off with a single and stole second base. Later in the frame, catcher Kevin Parada hit a two-out RBI single that put Binghamton ahead 4-1.

Somerset (29-28, 64-62) scored in the first inning on designated hitter Dylan Jasso's RBI double.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant. Right-hander Jordan Geber recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless frames. Right-hander Saul Garcia recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 perfect innings. Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded his first save with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game road series against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Tuesday at Canal Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Gordon is 6-0 over his first eight Double-A starts...Metoyer recorded his seventh-straight scoreless appearance and has recorded 14 strikeouts over 7.2 innings in that span...Parada reached base in 18 of his 20 games in August and recorded at least one hit in 16 games in the month...Ewing (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2B, SB) extended his hit streak to 10 games...Reimer (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB, K) extended his hit streak to seven games and on-base streak to 12 games...Binghamton recorded five stolen bases, which tied the most in a single game this season.







