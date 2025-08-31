August 31, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

CHACON'S EXTRA INNING SACRIFICE FLY LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER YARD GOATS 4-3 Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-28, 61-61) took a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Hartford Yard Goats (27-28, 63-61) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. In the top of the 10th with Caden Rose starting on second base, Portland found a way to score. Karson Simas moved Rose to third base when he reached on an error. In the next at-bat, Juan Chacon hit a sacrifice fly to score Rose and which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Trailing 3-2, the Yard Goats knotted the game up in the bottom of the ninth on a solo home run by Julio Carreras (2). The Sea Dogs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning when Marvin Alcantara (2) jacked a solo home run. Portland took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run homer by Ronald Rosario (9). Hartford struck back in the bottom of the first. Cole Carrigg drew a walk and then stole second base to start the frame. After a groundout moved him to third, Charlie Condon hit a ground ball that allowed Carrigg to score, cutting the deficit in half 2-1. The Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Carrigg singled and then scored on a single from Jared Thomas that was coupled with a fielding error, to make the game 2-2.

EARLY OFFENSE PREVAILS...AGAIN Throughout the roadtrip in Hartford, the Sea Dogs offense has put up a total of 16 runs over the course of the first two innings of every game this week. The following is a breakdown of the runs scored. Yesterday they scored two runs in the top of the first. On Friday they scored six runs in the top of the first. Thursday, six runs in the top of the second. Tuesday, they scored one run in both the top of the first and second innings. Portland is 37-14 in games where they score first.

MARVIN THE MARTIAN'S CLUTCH HOMER Sea Dogs shortstop Marvin Alcantara jacked a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. Alcantara has been swinging the bat well, currently riding a four game hitting streak slashing .250 (5-for-20) with two doubles, and a homer, and seven RBI.

WEHUNT FANS FIVE Sea Dogs right-hander Blake Wehunt was stellar in last night's win, hurling 4.0 innings of one-run ball while surrendering three hits and striking out five.Wehunt favors pitching to the Yard Goats as he's now tallied 17 strikeouts over 14.0 innings of work against Hartford.

ROSARIO CONTINUES TO RAKE Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario jacked his ninth home run of the season last night. Rosario has now homered in his last two games and is hitting .235 (12-for-51) with two home runs and nine RBI when playing the Yard Goats this season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 31, 2019 - Bryan Mata established career-highs with seven innings pitched and nine strikeouts, as Portland beat New Hampshire, 2-0 at Hadlock Field...Durbin Feltman pitched the final two innings to secure his fifth save.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his 14th start of the season sporting a 2-7 record with a 4.53 ERA. Bolden last appeared on August 19 vs Binghamton when he tossed 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while surrendering six hits, two walks, and striking out three batters.







