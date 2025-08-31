Sea Dogs Fall to Yard Goats 7-3 in Series Finale

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-29, 61-62) dropped the series finale 7-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats (28-28, 64-61) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Portland still wins the week-long series 4-2 over the Yard Goats. With the loss, the Sea Dogs remain 2.0 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, then Hartford's offense came alive. Jared Thomas drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base. The next batter Charlie Condon ripped an RBI triple to cut the deficit in half. A batter later, Roc Riggio hit a sacrifice fly to score Condon and tie the game at 2-2. Jose Cordova followed with a double and then came around to score on an RBI double by Benny Montgomery, which made the score 3-2 Yard Goats. Then Julio Carreras cracked an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Yard Goats added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Carreras (3).

Hartford put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of fielder's choice by Jose Cordova and an RBI single from Carreras which increased the Yard Goats lead to 7-2.

Portland notched one run in the top of the ninth inning. Juan Chacon hit a two out double and then scored on an RBI single from Ahbram Liendo

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the top of the first. Liendo reached on a single and later moved to third base on a steal attempt aided by an error. The next batter, Marvin Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0.

Portland added to their advantage in the top of fourth with a solo home run by Brooks Brannon (5) which made the score 2-0.

RHP Connor Staine (3-8, 5.06 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while allowing three hits and striking out three. RHP Caleb Bolden (3-5, 5.81 ERA) was given the loss, hurling 6.0 innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning five. RHP Victor Juarez (S,4) received the save pitching 2.0 innings while only surrendering one earned run on two hits and notching a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before starting their final homestand of the season against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday September 2nd at 6:00pm at Delta Dental Park. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.







