Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale to Baysox

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (24-33; 49-75) ended the series with a loss to the Chesapeake Baysox (23-34; 54-70) in a 8-3 final on Sunday night. With the loss, Chesapeake claimed the final series of the season between the two teams.

The Baysox got themselves on the board first in the top of the first inning. With runners on second and third, Brandon Butterworth delivered an RBI double, bringing in one run, making it 1-0 to start things off. Matt Manning (L, 0-1) made it out by striking out two batters following the run, avoiding any additional scoring as the Baysox abandoned one runner in scoring position.

Chesapeake continued to run away with the lead in the top of the fourth as Adam Retzbach walked. Max Wagner singled and Douglas Hodo III singled on a soft ground ball, scoring Retzbach, as Hodo reached on a throwing error by pitcher Gabriel Barbosa, who took the mound for Manning. With still no outs for the Baysox, Carter Young cleared the bases with a 2 RBI double. Two outs later, Creed Willems hit an RBI single and Chesapeake was quickly up 5-0.

A three-run third inning for Reading cut into Chesapeake's lead starting with an RBI single from Felix Reyes, scoring Carson DeMartini. DeMartini delivered his third triple of the season, collecting his second hit of the night. The bases quickly loaded for Reading with two outs on the board. Alex Pham (W, 2-2) came in for Michael Forret of the Baysox due to injury and walked Nick Dunn, bringing home Alex Binelas. The scoring for Reading did not stop there as a wild pitch from Pham allowed Caleb Ricketts to make it home, making it 5-3 with Reading inching closer to Chesapeake.

Back-to-back doubles from Chesapeake added to their score in the top of the fifth. Brandon Butterworth's lead-off double was followed by the RBI double from Adam Retzbach, making it 6-3. Gunner Mayer took the mound for Reading and was able to help out and avoid any additional scoring by Chesapeake.

The scoring ceased until the top of the eighth inning when Reed Trimble hit a two-run home run to extend the Baysox's lead over the Fightin Phils. That would be the final score of the night and the Baysox earned the win to close out the series. Matt Manning suffered the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits over two innings. Alex Pham walked away with the win.

Carson DeMartini ended the night going 2-for-4, including a triple and a runI. Felix Reyes also had a successful night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gunner Mayer pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the night. Although John McMillion did give up two earned runs over his two innings pitched, he still notched five strikeouts during his time on the mound.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at the Hartford Yard Goats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

