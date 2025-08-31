Fisher Cats Look to Evade Series Sweep Behind Amalfi

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-34, 50-74) and Erie SeaWolves (29-27, 74-51) round out their six-game series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon. New Hampshire hopes to evade a six-game sweep after dropping the first five games of the series to the SeaWolves.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats dropped their sixth game in a row and fifth game to the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night, 7-2. New Hampshire responded to Erie's 1-0 lead with Eddinson Paulino's 11th homer of the season to make it 2-1 on the bottom of the second inning. The SeaWolves would go on to score six unanswered thanks to a five-run top of the fourth inning.

Exeter, New Hampshire native Ben Malgeri crushed his fifth homer of the year to put Erie up 3-2 in the fourth. Kevin McGonigle then knocked a bases-clearing single to extend Erie's lead to 6-2.

New Hampshire was outhit 11-4 as Gabriel Martinez, Robert Brooks and Je'Von Ward joined Paulino with the remaining Fisher Cats hitters to record a base knock in Saturday night's contest.

Fisher Cats starter Bobby Milacki (L, 0-3) suffered the loss as Erie's Garret Burhenn (W, 12-3) took the win. New Hampshire reliever Conor Larkin fired two scoreless innings with one punchout.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Fisher Cats send Alex Amalfi (5-7, 4.69 ERA) to the hill for his second start of the week and ninth start of the season. Amalfi fired 5-1/3 scoreless innings and allowed three hits with four punchouts in New Hampshire's 4-3 loss in extras on Tuesday night. The right-hander has joined the rotation and pitched to a 3.72 earned run average over five starts and 19-1/3 innings pitched in August. He leads all New Hampshire arms this year with 87 strikeouts across 71 innings pitched. The Ashland, Massachusetts native has climbed the ranks of Toronto's system since he was signed by the Blue Jays in July of 2022. Amalfi began his professional career with Single-A Dunedin at the end of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Amalfi then pitched to a 3-1 record and a 3.28 earned run average over 36 relief appearances with High-A Vancouver in 2024. The Fisher Cats are 3-5 in Amalfi starts this season.

Erie's Jaden Hamm (2-2, 5.09 ERA) makes his second start of the week and 18th SeaWolves start this season. Hamm tossed three innings and allowed two runs on four hits on Tuesday night. The right-hander made two starts with Single-A Lakeland after landing on the seven-day injured list on June 26. He began his rehab assignment on July 22 against Fort Myers and made his second rehab appearance against Toronto's Single-A affiliate, Dunedin Blue Jays, on July 29. Hamm fired three scoreless innings with three walks and three strikeouts against Dunedin before returning to Erie on August 7. The 22-year-old right-hander is in his third season of professional baseball after being selected by the Tigers in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Hamm was coming off a three-year career at Middle Tennessee State, where he collected 167 strikeouts across 150 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 31, 2010- The Fisher Cats and Harrisburg Senators battled through nine scoreless frames before Matt Liuzza delivered his third hit of the game, a lead-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 1-0 win. Clint Everts went the first six, and Trystan Magnuson followed with three innings of hitless relief. Alan Farina, who set down the Senators in order in the top of the 10th, earned his first Double-A win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats hit the road to Bridgewater, New Jersey and open a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, September 2. First pitch for Tuesday night's game is set for 6:35 PM EDT at TD Bank Ballpark. New Hampshire returns to the Granite State on Tuesday, September 9 and begins its final homestand of the regular season against the Chesapeake Baysox at Delta Dental Stadium.







