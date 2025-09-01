New Hampshire Swept with Sunday Defeat, 4-2

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-35, 51-74) dropped the series finale to the Erie SeaWolves (30-27, 75-51) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 4-2. Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, New Hampshire loaded the bases with one out but failed to convert as the SeaWolves completed the series sweep in Manchester.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning, New Hampshire first baseman Jackson Hornung crushed his sixth Double-A homer and second blast of the week to knot the score at 2-2. The Fisher Cats fell silent over the next six innings with five hits and seven runners left on base to drop their seventh consecutive game.

Making his second start of the week, New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi (L, 5-8) pitched into the top of the sixth inning and finished with four runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Nate Garkow replaced Amalfi in the top of the sixth and held the SeaWolves to one hit over 1-1/3 innings. Reliever Yondrei Rojas dealt 1-2/3 scoreless innings of relief before Kai Peterson picked up the final out of the top of the ninth inning.

Erie starter Jaden Hamm surrendered two runs through four innings pitched before right-hander Austin Bergner (W, 8-7) entered in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bergner went on to strike out eight batters across 3-2/3 relief innings, and Trevin Michael (S, 2) locked up the series finale with 1-2/3 blank frames.

Today's top takeaways:

INF Jackson Hornung bombs sixth Double-A homer, second of the week

OF Gabriel Martinez pokes two singles, goes 2-for-4

New Hampshire swept for the first time in 2025

Final road trip next week in Somerset, final homestand begins September 9

The SeaWolves opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on shortstop Kevin McGonigle's two-run shot to give Erie a 2-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats responded with one run in the bottom-half of the first after Hornung worked a one-out walk. Hornung came around to score when left fielder Je'Von Ward blooped a single to center field to cut the deficit to 2-1.

New Hampshire knotted the score in the bottom of the third inning on Hornung's 354-foot longball to right field that tied the game at 2-2 after three frames.

After exchanging two scoreless innings, the SeaWolves broke the tie with a two-run top of the sixth inning. McGonigle walked to set up back-to-back doubles from first baseman Josue Briceño and left fielder Justice Bigbie to put Erie in front, 4-2.

New Hampshire next visits Bridgewater, New Jersey for their final road trip of the 2025 season. The Fisher Cats take on the Somerset Patriots in a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark beginning Tuesday, September 2. The Fisher Cats return to the Granite State for the final homestand of 2025 with a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday, September 9.

