Squirrels Cruise to Fifth Straight Win over 'Ducks

Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped to a big early lead and beat the Akron RubberDucks, 13-2, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (51-72, 30-26) second half picked up their fifth straight win in the series against the RubberDucks (71-54, 28-29) and remained 2.5 games behind first-place Altoona with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Richmond offense jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. After back-to-back singles to open the inning, Sabin Ceballos hit a two-run double to open the scoring. He later scored on a groundout by Scott Bandura for a 3-0 lead.

Two batters later, Adrián Sugstey singled home Victor Bericoto, ending the day for Akron starter Khal Stephen (Loss, 0-1).

Steven Pérez entered for the RubberDucks and surrendered a three-run homer to Justin Wishkoski, capping the seven-run bottom of the first.

Akron scored its first run on an RBI double by Jonah Advincula in the top of the fifth, but Richmond responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Carter Howell brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Bericoto scored on a wild pitch and Sugastey scored Scott Bandura with a groundout to open a 10-1 lead.

Alfonsin Rosario led off the sixth with a solo homer to cut the deficit to eight, the second of two runs allowed over six innings of work by John Michael Bertrand (Win, 6-10). He matched his career high with nine strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bandura hit an RBI double, his fifth extra-base hit in the last three games. Howell followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 13-2.

Dylan Hecht threw two scoreless innings. Shane Rademacher threw a scoreless ninth to end the game.

After an off day Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the first-place Altoona Curve on Tuesday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (4-8, 5.11) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

