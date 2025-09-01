Jasso Adds to Team-Leading RBI Mark in Patriots Series Finale Loss to Binghamton

Published on August 31, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots heads to first

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the finale of a six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Sunday by a score of 4-1.

Binghamton pitching struck out 17 Somerset batters. In Somerset's 39 games since the All-Star break, 34 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 16-18 in those games. With the loss, the Patriots dropped to a series record of 7-9-6 this season. Somerset wrapped up its season series against Binghamton with a 6-12 record. The Patriots fell to 36-38 all-time against the Rumble Ponies with a series record of 4-4-5. With 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 0.5 games for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

LHP Brock Selvidge (3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his 13th start with Somerset.

DH Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, 2 K, BB) drove in the lone run for Somerset on a double in the first.

Jasso leads the Eastern League in TB (187), ranks second in H (119), third in RBI (69) and eighth in BA (.274). Jasso ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers in H (119), third in 3B (6), fourth in RBI (69), fifth in TB (187), eighth in BA (.274), tied for eighth in XBH (36), ninth in OPS (.770) and 10th in HR (13).

