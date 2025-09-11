Bats Back Maltrud in 5-1 Ducks Win in Harrisburg

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud pitched five scoreless innings, while second baseman Christian Knapczyk and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez each had their second straight multi-hit games leading the RubberDucks to a fourth straight victory in a 5-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of a six-game series at FNB Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning, center fielder Guy Lipscomb and third baseman Alex Mooney drew consecutive walks against left-hander Erik Tolman. Designated hitter Jonah Advincula sacrificed them into scoring position, and Knapczyk lined an RBI single to left field. Tolman hit shortstop Angel Genao with a pitch, and then Velazquez hit a two-run double to the right-field warning track to make it 3-0.

Mound Presence

Maltrud began with two hitless innings. In the third, he allowed consecutive singles and a sacrifice, before left fielder Johnathon Thomas grounded out to Genao, who threw to Velazquez, who then threw to Knapczyk to catch the runner off second base for an inning-ending double play. Maltrud did not allow another runner into scoring position. He finished five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks. Right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed a run on two hits in the sixth. Right-hander Alaska Abney pitched two scoreless innings, and right-hander Matt Jachec pitched a scoreless ninth around loading the bases with two hits and a walk.

Duck Tales

Akron added a run in the sixth, when left fielder Joe Lampe walked, stole two bases and scored on a single by third baseman Alex Mooney, who has had an RBI in each of Akron's four straight wins. In the seventh, Genao tripled to right-center field and scored on right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez 's sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

Notebook

Knapczyk has five hits through the first two games of the series...Velazquez has 11 multi-hit games in his first 24 Eastern League games and carries a .347 batting average in Double-A...Genao extended a four-game hitting streak...The RubberDucks have won four straight games for the first time since winning five in a row Aug. 13-17 at Reading... Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 8-6... Game Time: 2:42...Attendance: 2,887.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (11-6, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Hyun-il Choi (6-5, 4.15 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Sports Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







