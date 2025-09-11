Griffin Drives in Four in 11-2 Win

September 10, 2025

ERIE, Pa. - Konnor Griffin knocked his fifth Double-A homer in his 17th game with Altoona to help the Curve cruise to an 11-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at UPMC Park in Erie.

Griffin homered in the fifth, drove in two in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth inning to finish off his third three-hit game with the Curve. Griffin is batting .344 with Altoona and has hits in 14 of 17 games played at Double-A.

Emmanuel Chapman tossed five innings of one-run ball to earn the win, limiting the SeaWolves to just four total baserunners in this outing.

Altoona broke the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. Tres Gonzalez singled home Nick Cimillo and after a walk and a balk, Griffin drove in a pair with a base hit back through the middle to push the Altoona lead to 6-1. The Curve put the game away with five runs in the eighth inning, using back-to-back run-scoring hits from Griffin and Duce Gourson. Cimillo knocked a three-run double to push the lead to 11-2.

Griffin, Gourson, Esmerlyn Valdez and Jebb recorded multi-hit games to lead Altoona's 11-hit attack. Termarr Johnson drew three walks in the game and scored a run. Each of the top four batters and the bottom two hitters in the order had a run scored and an RBI.

Jaden Woods and Justin Meis combined for three scoreless innings and four strikeouts to wrap up the victory.

With the win, the Curve are one win shy of officially clinching the Second Half Championship over the 'Wolves.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Kenny Serwa slated to start for the SeaWolves.

