Binghamton Sets Franchise Record for Wins in a Single Season with Walk-Off Victory over Portland

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (42-23, 87-45) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-5, in a walk-off win in 11 innings on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium.

With the win, Binghamton set its franchise record for wins in a single season (87), surpassing the previous record of 86 wins set by the 2013 Binghamton Mets. The 2025 Binghamton Rumble Ponies won the Northeast Division first-half (45-22) and second-half titles. Double-A Binghamton's inaugural season was 1992.

With Binghamton trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, catcher Chris Suero was the automatic runner and first baseman JT Schwartz drew a walk against right-hander Jonathan Brand (1-3). Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Binghamton tied the game on designated hitter Nick Lorusso's sacrifice fly, which also allowed Schwartz to get to third. Shortstop William Lugo followed with a walk-off sacrifice fly that drove in Schwartz, and Binghamton won 6-5.

Portland (29-35, 63-68) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th against right-hander Brian Metoyer (1-1), who recorded his first Double-A win since 2022. Left fielder Karson Simas hit a go-ahead RBI single that scored the automatic runner, which was unearned against Metoyer.

In the 10th inning, both teams drove in their automatic runners. Portland scored on shortstop Franklin Arias' RBI single off right-hander Ryan Lambert, which made it 4-3. In the bottom of the 10th inning, right fielder Nick Morabito hit a game-tying RBI single off right-hander Cooper Adams, which tied the game 4-4.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger started for Binghamton and spun a career-high 8.0 innings, which marked the longest start of the season for the Rumble Ponies. Wenninger allowed three runs, but only one earned run on seven hits over 8.0 innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

With Portland leading 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, second baseman Wyatt Young hit a game-tying two-run single in a full-count with two outs off left-hander Hayden Mullins. Third baseman Jacob Reimer led off with a hit, Schwartz worked a one-out walk, and both scored on Young's two-out hit, which made it 3-3. It marked Young's sixth multi-RBI game.

Portland took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth against Wenninger. First baseman Tyler Miller hit a solo home run with two outs, which tied the game. Later in the frame designated hitter Drew Erhard scored on a throw and Simas hit an RBI single that made it 3-1. The last two runs were unearned for Wenninger after an error in the frame.

Binghamton got on the board first in the bottom of the second against Mullins. Suero hit a leadoff double and eventually stole third base. With one out in the inning, Lorusso drove in Suero on a groundout to second base, which made it 1-0.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the regular season against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton recorded its 11th walk-off win of the season and Lugo recorded his second walk-off play of the season...Lugo hit a walk-off three-run home run on May 7 against Reading...Morabito drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday and a game-tying run in the 10th inning on Wednesday...Schwartz drew two walks and scored two runs, which extended his on-base streak to nine games...Ewing recorded his 13th multi-hit game...Lorusso recorded his 16th multi-RBI game...Young recorded his 12th multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to nine games...Left fielder Omar De Los Santos drew a walk in the fourth inning, which extended his on-base streak to seven games.







