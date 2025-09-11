Kehden Hettiger's First Double-A Home Run Leads Reading to Walk-Off Win against Somerset

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - A two-run deficit did not stop The Reading Fightin Phils (28-37; 53-79) from a ninth inning comeback to ultimately walk off the Somerset Patriots (36-29; 71-63) in game two of the series at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Somerset was on the board first in the top of the third after Brendan Jones walked and both George Lombard Jr. and Jace Avina singled, loading the bases with one out. Dylan Jasso delivered an RBI single, scoring Jones. With the bases still loaded, Tyler Hardman walks and Lombard Jr. heads home to add to Somerset's score.

Somerset extended their lead in the top of the fourth. Brendan Jones singled then was able to run home after a throwing error by Erick Brito when trying to tag the next batter, George Lombard Jr., out at first.

Reading's first run of the night came in the bottom of the fourth as Felix Reyes set himself in scoring position with his 33rd double of the season. A wild pitch by Ben Hess allowed Reyes to advance to third and a ground out from Dylan Campbell got Reyes home, the score now reading 3-1 with Somerset still in the lead.

Jaydenn Estanista, Saul Teran and Alex McFarlane (W, 2-0) all came together to pitch scoreless innings of relief. Estanista only allowed one hit and struck out three during his inning of work. Teran went two scoreless innings, allowing no hits, and McFarlane topped it off with a strikeout and no hits in his single inning going into the bottom of the ninth.

This set Reading up for a comeback in the bottom of the ninth as they faced a two-run deficit. As Carson Coleman took the mound for Somerset, Aaron Escobar singled then made it all the way to third thanks to a fielding and throwing error by Garrett Martin. Felix Reyes hit his 34th double of the season, his second double of the night, allowing Aroon Escobar to score. Pinch-runner Cade Fergus came in for Reyes and scored as Dylan Campbell reached on a fielding error by Jake Gatewood. Reading was unable to add any further runs but the comeback was just enough to send the game into extra innings.

McFarlane remained on the mound for Reading going into the top of the tenth and delivered another scoreless inning with two strikeouts, giving the Fightin Phils the opportunity to take the game. That is all they needed as Kehden Hettiger stepped up to bat and crushed his first Double-A home run, leading Reading to a 5-3 walk-off win against the Patriots.

Erick Brito and Nick Dunn both recorded a hit on the night. Felix Reyes went 2-for-4 with two doubles, adding to his team-leading doubles count, while increasing his lead-leading batting average to .341. Kelly Austin (L, 3-2) suffered the loss after giving up the winning home run by Hettiger.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Carlos Lagrange for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

