Curve Clip Wolves Behind Griffin's Four RBIs

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (35-30, 80-54 overall) fell, 11-2, to Altoona (39-26, 69-64) on Wednesday.

Travis Kuhn (L, 2-1) opened for Erie and ran into trouble in the first. Duce Gourson had a one-out single, stole second, and scored on a single from Esmerlyn Valdez to make it 1-0.

Garrett Burhenn pitched in bulk relief for Erie, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings. Burhenn allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Tanner Kohlhepp entered in the fifth to face Konnor Griffin, the top ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, who blasted a solo home run. His fifth Double-A homer made it 2-0.

Erie got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning against Altoona starter Emmanuel Chapman (W, 7-2). Danny Serretti walked and scored from first on a double from Seth Stephenson to make it 2-1.

Kohlhepp pitched the sixth and allowed four unearned runs. After the inning began when Nick Cimillo reached on Jake Holton's error, Tres Gonzalez hit a two-out, RBI single to make it 3-1. Mitch Jebb walked to load the bases for Griffin. Kohlhepp then balked, scoring Termarr Johnson from third. Griffin followed with a two-run single, making it 6-1.

Erie loaded the bases against reliever Mike Walsh in the sixth on singles by Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceño and a one-out walk to Ben Malgeri. Carlos Mendoza had an RBI groundout to cut Altoona's lead to 6-2.

Altoona put the game away against Blair Calvo with a five-run eighth. Griffin and Gourson had RBI singles before Cimillo smacked a bases-clearing, three-run double to widen the gap to 11-2.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Thursday as Kenny Serwa faces Wilber Dotel at 6:05 p.m.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Thursday as Kenny Serwa faces Wilber Dotel at 6:05 p.m.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts game two, and game three if necessary, on September 18 and 19.







