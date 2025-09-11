Yard Goats Fall in Pitchers' Duel in Richmond

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond, VA - The Yard Goats dropped pitchers' duel to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by the score of 2-1 on Wednesday evening at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Carter Howell broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Richmond cruised behind starter Tristan Vrieling and three relievers stopping Hartford who had won seven of its previous eight road games. Hartford starter Sean Sullivan was denied his 10th win of the season. Yard Goats relievers Evan Shawver, Victor Juarez and Welinton Herrera retired 12 of the final 13 batters to end the game along with seven strikeouts. The Yard Goats playoff chances are still alive as Somerset lost to Reading. Somerset's magic number to clinch the final playoff spot and eliminate Hartford is one with four games remaining.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning on three consecutive singles. Bryant Betancourt singled and went to third base on a throwing error by starting pitcher Tristain Vrieling. Braylin Wimmer drove him in with a single to center field, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tied the game on a two out solo home run by Bo Davidson in the third inning off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan. Richmond took a 2-1 lead with a run in the fourth inning. Victor Bericoto cracked a triple and scored on Carter Howell's single to left field, giving Richmond a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats left runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth innings before Richmond's bullpen got cranking and retired nine of the final ten batters of the game.

Sullivan went four innings and allowed two runs on five hits with a walk and strikeout. Evan Shawver retired all six batters faced with four consecutive strikeouts. Victor Juarez fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Welinton Herrara completed a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts.

The Yard Goats and Flying Squirrels continue the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35. LHP Michael Prosecky will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Jack Choate will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







