Sea Dogs Walked-Off by Rumble Ponies in 11 Inning Thriller on Wednesday

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Portland Sea Dogs (63-68, 29-35) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in walk-off fashion (87-45, 42-23) 6-5 in 11 innings on Wednesday evening at Mirabito Stadium.

Trailing the Sea Dogs 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th, the Rumble Ponies tied the game up. With Chris Suero starting the inning at second base, JT Schwartz drew a leadoff walk. The next batter Nick Lorusso hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run. Then William Lugo flew out which brought home Schwartz for the winning run 6-5.

The score was tied at 4-4 entering the top of the 11th when Portland drove home the winning run. Juan Chacon started the inning on second base. In the ensuing at-bat, Karson Simas cracked an RBI single to plate Chacon and give the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead.

Trailing Portland 4-3, Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the tenth. Omar De Los Santos started the inning on second base for the Rumble Ponies. A groundout moved him to third. The next batter Nick Morabito lined an RBI single that scored De Los Santos to tie the game at 4-4.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the 10th inning, the Sea Dogs offense broke through. Justin Riemer started the inning at second base as the extra-innings runner. With one out, a wild pitch moved him to third. The next batter Franklin Arias drove home Riemer with an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 advantage.

Binghamton started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Suero doubled and then stole second base. The next batter Nick Lorusso grounded out which plated Suero to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead.

Portland retaliated in the top of the fourth. Tyler Miller (8) jacked a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. In the next at-bat, Drew Ehrhard reached on a single. Caden Rose followed with a single that scored Ehrhard to give the Sea Dogs 2-1 lead. Then Karson Simas singled home Rose to increase Portland's lead to 3-1.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Reimer singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by JT Schwartz. Following a strikeout, William Lugo worked a walk to load the bases. The next batter Wyatt Young ripped a two-run single which tied the game 3-3.

RHP Brian Metoyer (1-1, 2.66 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.0 innings of one-run ball (unearned) while giving up two hits and striking out one. RHP Jonathan Brand (1-3, 3.48 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on no hits.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, Thursday September 11 at 6:07 PM. Portland will hand the ball to RHP Blake Wehunt (2-8, 5.34 ERA). Binghamton will start RHP Brendan Girton (0-1, 4.15 ERA) on the mound.







