Milacki Leads Cats in Wednesday Night Bout with Baysox

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-41, 51-81) and the Chesapeake Baysox (28-36, 59-72) continue their series with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats snapped their franchise-record 13-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over the Baysox on Tuesday night. New Hampshire's early 3-0 lead held up for the Cats' first win in the Granite State since August 5 against Reading.

New Hampshire opened the scoring with a two-run bottom of the first inning after Charles McAdoo doubled and Jace Bohrofen walked to open the frame. Playing in his first Fisher Cats home game since 2023, Damiano Palmegiani singled in McAdoo from second to take a 1-0 lead. Je'Von Ward then bounced into a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

The Fisher Cats' third run was on Eddinson Paulino's second homer in as many games, giving New Hampshire a 3-0 advantage.

New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (W, 7-9) gave up two runs over five innings and became the first Fisher Cats arm to win seven games this year. Yondrei Rojas (S, 3) picked up his third save since joining the Fisher Cats on August 12.

Chesapeake's Zach Fruit (L, 1-5) took the loss after allowing three runs in 4-1/3 innings pitched.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Bobby Milacki (0-3, 3.55 ERA) climbs the hill for his fourth New Hampshire start this season. Milacki has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Buffalo, where he pitched to a 4.40 earned run average across 20 appearances for the Bisons. The 28-year-old began the season with Buffalo before being sent to Double-A New Hampshire on April 23. Milacki made seven appearances for the Fisher Cats at the end of April and beginning of May before heading back to Buffalo on May 14. Across 19 appearances with the Bisons, Milacki went 2-1 with a 4.17 earned run average in 41 innings pitched. Milacki bounced back and forth between New Hampshire and Buffalo across the last two weeks of August, making a start for the Cats in Akron before heading back to Buffalo on August 24. He made one appearance against Scranton Wilkes-Barre on August 24 before rejoining New Hampshire on August 26. His last time out was a relief outing in Somerset on September 5, when he tossed one scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts while allowing one walk and one hit. Wednesday will be Milacki's third start for New Hampshire this season and the ninth start of his professional career.

Chesapeake's Trace Bright (3-8, 4.75 ERA) will make his 15th start and 23rd appearance for the Baysox this season. Bright faced the Fisher Cats on August 3 in Bowie, where he surrendered three runs on four hits with six strikeouts to four walks across four innings pitched. He fired 3-2/3 scoreless innings and struck out five last week against Harrisburg for his sixth scoreless outing of the year. Bright is in his second full season with the Baysox after going 0-11 with a 4.18 earned run average in 27 starts last year. The righty started his professional career in 2022 after being drafted that summer in the fifth round. Native of Montgomery, Alabama, Bright spent three years at Auburn, where he led the Tigers in starts, innings and strikeouts during his final year in 2022.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 10, 20 - The Fisher Cats take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Reading with a 1-0 win at FirstEnergy Stadium. The New Hampshire run came in the fifth inning. Mike McDade singled, Kevin Howard singled and Danny Perales hit a sacrifice fly. Four New Hampshire pitchers combined on the three-hitter. Winning pitcher Drew Hutchison went the first six innings, striking out six. Bobby Korecky finished up for the save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox continue their six-game set with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. New Hampshire's Gage Stanifer (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his second Double-A start and first home start since joining the Fisher Cats on September 5. Left-hander Luis De León (1-0, 0.82 ERA) makes his third career Double-A start for the Baysox.







