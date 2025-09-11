Vrieling, Bullpen Roll in 2-1 Squirrels Win
Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Trystan Vrieling and the Richmond Flying Squirrels bullpen held the Hartford Yard Goats quiet in a 2-1 win on Wednesday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (53-78-1, 32-32 second half) held the Yard Goats (68-65, 32-32) to one unearned run.
Vrieling (Win, 2-3) set a professional career high with eight strikeouts and allowed one unearned run over five innings with no walks.
RJ Dabovich threw a scoreless sixth. Evan Gates worked two scoreless frames and Tyler Vogel (Save, 6) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.
Bo Davidson broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning with a solo homer to right-center, his 18th of the season overall and his eighth at Double-A.
In the bottom of the fourth, Victor Bericoto hit a one-out triple and scored on a single by Carter Howell to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead against Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan (Loss, 9-6).
The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. After reaching on a two-out single, Bryant Betancourt moved to second on a pick-off error and later scored on a single by Braylen Wimmer.
The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (4-6, 3.60) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford left-hander Jack Mahoney (3-9, 5.99). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.
Thursday is First Responders Night at The Diamond presented by Budweiser and Patient First. First Responders may present their ID for a free general admission ticket (while supplies last). Fans can also bid on game-worn patriotic jerseys at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. Proceeds benefit Valor RVA. Plus, the first 2,000 fans of all ages will receive a Farewell Series collectors lapel pin presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Limited tickets for the remaining home games are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
