September 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs walked-off by Rumble Ponies 1-0 in Series Opener The Portland Sea Dogs (63-67, 29-34) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in walk-off fashion (86-45, 41-23) 1-0 on Tuesday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton took the win in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off RBI single from Nick Morabito to take the opening game of the series. Omar De Los Santos singled to start the frame, and later advanced to second via a passed ball. After De Los Santos swiped third base, he scored on the game-winning single. The Sea Dogs received a masterful performance on the mound from left-hander Eduardo Rivera, tossing 7.0 innings of scoreless ball while only surrendering a hit and racking up a season-high seven strikeouts. RHP Jorge Juan (1-5, 4.94 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.1 inning allowing one run (earned) on two hits.

EARLY BIRD GOT THE WORM IN SACRAMENTO Former Portland Sea Dogs starting pitcher Connelly Early was magnificent in his MLB debut against the Athletics last night. Early spun 5.0 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits and racking up a season-high 11 strikeouts. Early is the second former Sea Dogs starting pitcher to pitch in Portland earlier this season and then make their MLB debut, the first was LHP Payton Tolle. In his MLB debut on 8/29 vs Pittsburgh, Tolle tallied eight strikeouts.

REINFORCEMENTS INCOMING The Boston Red Sox have promoted LHP Noah Dean, RHP Danny Kirwin, and LHP Michael Sansone from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Noah Dean posted a 2-6 record to go along with a 5.68 ERA over 15 starts (22 appearances) and racked up 81 strikeouts for High-A Greenville this year. Danny Kirwin put up a 6-5 record with a 5.18 ERA across 27 appearances (four starts) while adding 62 strikeouts throughout 66.0 innings with High-A Greenville. Michael Sansone went 4-7 over 26 appearances (seven starts) with a 3.59 ERA and 72 strikeouts split between stints in Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville.

HE IS NUMBER ONE FOR A REASON Sea Dogs infielder Franklin Arias is currently ranked as the No.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system and rightfully so. Since his promotion to Double-A last Tuesday, Arias is slashing .292 (7-for-24) with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

RIVERA ROCKS THE RUMBLE PONIES Sea Dogs left-hander Eduardo Rivera tossed 6.0 innings of shutout ball while only giving up a hit and tallying a season-high seven strikeouts. It was Rivera's best performance over his 10 appearances at the Double-A level.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 10, 2007 - For the fifth consecutive year, the Portland Sea Dogs establish a franchise record in attendance at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs averaged 6,483 fans, surpassing the 2006 mark of 6,358.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 18th start of the season sporting a 7-2 record with a 2.23 ERA. Mullins last appeared on September 4 vs Erie when he tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned), giving up four hits, two walks, and racked up six strikeouts.







