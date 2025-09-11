Baysox Fall to Fisher Cats in 10 Innings on Wednesday Night

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a final of 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (23-41, 52-81) opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Peyton Williams and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Cade Doughty to take a 2-0 lead through three innings.

Baysox starter Trace Bright went four innings and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision.

Chesapeake (28-37, 59-73) tied things up in the seventh with a pair of runs across against Chay Yeager. After Ethan Anderson walked and Adam Retzbach singled, Brandon Butterworth doubled home Anderson before Carter Young singled home Butterworth to tie the score at two.

Conor Larkin (W, 5-4) threw a scoreless ninth and tenth to keep the game tied heading into the bottom of the 10th.

With Zane Barnhart (L, 0-1) on the mound, a sacrifice bunt and two intentional walks loaded the bases for Je'Von Ward. Ward broke his bat and lined a game-winning RBI single into right field to give New Hampshire the win. The Fisher Cats have now won seven in a row against the Baysox.

The bullpen of Gerald Ogando, Carter Baumler, Tyson Neighbors, Micah Ashman and Barnhart combined for 5.1 innings, six strikeouts and zero earned runs allowed.

Chesapeake continues its final series of the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow night. LHP Luis De León (1-0, 0.82) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Gage Stanifer (0-1, 9.00) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

