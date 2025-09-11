Ward Singles in Winning Run to Down Baysox in 10, 3-2

Published on September 10, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-41, 52-81) walked off the Chesapeake Baysox (28-37, 59-73) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night in the 10th inning with a 3-2 win. Knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th, New Hampshire center fielder Je'Von Ward looped a bases-loaded single to right field to score the game-winning run

New Hampshire starter Bobby Milacki made his fourth start and surrendered two hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings of work. Pat Gallagher took over in the top of the fourth inning and went on to rifle three scoreless, one-hit frames with three punchouts. Chay Yeager followed by allowing two runs on three hits in 2/3 innings of relief. Righty Hunter Gregory tossed 1-1/3 blank frames and Conor Larkin (W, 5-4) held Chesapeake scoreless in the ninth and 10th innings.

Chesapeake starter Trace Bright allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts across four frames. Gerald Ogando, Carter Baumler, Tyson Neighbors and Micah Ashman each threw scoreless single innings before righty Zane Barnhart (L, 0-1) surrendered the winning, unearned run. After a Charles McAdoo sacrifice bunt to lead off the bottom of the 10th, the Baysox elected to walk New Hampshire's Jace Bohrofen and Damiano Palmegiani and load the bases before Ward's winning single.

Tonight's top takeaways:

OF Je'Von Ward delivers game-winning single in bottom of the 10th

New Hampshire hadn't scored since the bottom of the third

3B Charles McAdoo hustles for team-leading 22nd double

Chesapeake trailed, 2-0, until two-run seventh tied Wednesday's game

First walk-off win since April, first extra-innings win of 2025

The Fisher Cats jumped on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning after Bohrofen walked and Palmegiani singled. First baseman Peyton Williams then corked a single to cash in Bohrofen from third and made it 1-0. Shortstop Cade Doughty followed by bouncing a fielder's choice that plated Palmegiani from third and extended New Hampshire's lead to 2-0.

After exchanging three scoreless innings, Chesapeake broke through with a two-run top of the seventh inning. Baysox left fielder Brandon Butterworth doubled in catcher Ethan Anderson from third to cut New Hampshire's deficit to 2-1. Third baseman Carter Young followed with a single to center fielder that plated Butterworth to knot the score at 2-2.

The Fisher Cats' walk-off win was the first since April when New Hampshire's Peyton Williams knocked the first pinch-hit, walk-off home run in franchise history on April 16 against Harrisburg. With now seven wins in extra innings this season, Wednesday's win was the first Fisher Cats win at home in extra innings in 2025.

The final series of 2025 continues with Koozie Klub Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch, with a Buffalo Tenders-themed koozie giveaway prior to Thursday's game. Fisher Cats RHP Gage Stanifer (0-1, 9.00 ERA) makes his second Double-A start, and first at home, against Chesapeake southpaw Luis De León (1-0, 0.82 ERA). Stanifer is Toronto's No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, while De León is slotted as Baltimore's No. 21 prospect.

Fans can grab an island-themed t-shirt at Margaritaville Night on Friday, September 12. For the final time this year, the Buffalo Tenders take the field on Saturday, September 13. New Hampshire and Chesapeake wrap up the season with Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 14.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.