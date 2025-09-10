Cozart Homers, Ducks' Hit Parade Beats Harrisburg, 7-3

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron catcher Jacob Cozart homered and was one of four players with multi-hit games, while the RubberDucks scored five runs in the seventh to take the lead in a third straight victory in a 7-3 series-opening win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

In a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning, left fielder Joe Lampe drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Chance Huff and stole second base. Right fielder Guy Lipscomb singled to left field, and third baseman Alex Mooney hit an RBI single to right field. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk, shortstop Angel Genao, and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez each hit RBI singles, giving Akron five straight hits with no outs. A double play scored another to make it 7-2.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Davis Sharpe made his fourth start of the season and third in his last four appearances. He allowed a solo home run to right fielder Carlos De La Cruz in the second and another run in the third but then retired the final five batters he faced in his four innings. That began a stretch of 15 straight hitters retired by Akron pitchers. Right-handers Magnus Ellerts and Tyler Thornton each worked a perfect inning, and left-hander Adam Tulloch set down the first four batters he faced before allowing a run on two hits in the eighth. Right-hander Jack Jasiak worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning. Akron pitchers struck out 10 without walking a batter.

Duck Tales

Cozart put Akron on the board with his solo homer against former Guardians minor league left-hander Alex Clemmey in the second inning. In the third, Knapczyk reached on a two-out error by second baseman Kevin Made, and Genao and Velazquez hit consecutive singles to give Akron a 2-1 lead.

Notebook

Designated hitter Wuilfredo Antunez extended a five-game hitting streak and has hits in 11 of his last 12 games. Lipscomb extended a four-game hitting streak...The RubberDucks have won three straight games for the first time since winning five in a row Aug. 13-17 at Reading... Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 7-6... Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 2,498.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (3-3, 4.76 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Jake Eder, making a rehab start. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Sports Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







