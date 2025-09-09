Rogers, Fruit Open Final Regular Season Series in Manchester

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-41, 50-81) enter the final week of the regular season on a 13-game losing skid as the Cats welcome the Chesapeake Baysox (28-35, 59-71) to Manchester. First pitch for Tuesday night's game at Delta Dental Stadium is 6:35 PM EDT.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats dropped their 13th game in a row and were swept by the Somerset Patriots in Bridgewater on Sunday, 9-4. All four of New Hampshire's runs scored in the top of the sixth inning, capped off by Eddinson Paulino's three-run blast.

Paulino entered the game for Gabriel Martinez in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to go 2-for-3 with his 12th homer of the year. Martinez led the team with six hits last week, with two doubles and three runs driven in.

Making his Double-A debut, New Hampshire's Raimundo De Los Santos started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a single.

After firing seven scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez (L, 0-3) managed just one inning on Sunday and was tagged for six runs on five hits. Somerset's Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (W, 4-3) was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week by tossing 11 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts against New Hampshire last week.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fisher Cats righty Grant Rogers (6-9, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for his team-leading 19th start of the season. Rogers leads the Fisher Cats with 99-2/3 innings pitched and 10 quality starts since joining New Hampshire on May 20. He also leads all Toronto farmhands with 139-1/3 innings pitched across New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver this season. In his first season at Double-A, Rogers has struck out 67 batters while walking just 17. His last time out was on September 3 in Somerset, where Rogers gave up six runs, four earned, on six hits over 4-2/3 innings pitched. Rogers held Somerset scoreless through four innings before he was tagged for four runs on four hits in the Patriots' six-run bottom of the fifth inning. Rogers made one start in New Hampshire's road series in Chesapeake, completing 5-2/3 innings with four runs on four hits and two homers. The righty also collected six strikeouts to no walks in the Fisher Cats' 7-5 win on July 30.

Making his second appearance against New Hampshire this season, Chesapeake's Zach Fruit (1-4, 7.09 ERA) gets the ball on Tuesday night. Fruit allowed four earned runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts against New Hampshire on July 30. Fruit suffered the loss after piggybacking MLB rehabber Tyler Wells, who tossed two scoreless. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown, Ryan McCarty and Cade Doughty each drove in a run on Fruit. Brown knocked a solo shot before McCarty doubled in a run and Doughty cashed in another with a single. The ninth-rounder from 2023 is in his second season of professional baseball after finishing up his collegiate career at Troy in 2023. He started his pro career in High-A Aberdeen, where he boasted a 2.90 earned run average in 115 innings from 2024 to the start of the 2025 season. Fruit initially began the year with the Baysox before landing on the seven-day injured list on April 23. He started his rehab assignment with the IronBirds on July 5 before rejoining Chesapeake on July 18.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 9, 2004 - At Gill Stadium, the Fisher Cats won 10-4 over the Binghamton Mets to take a two-game-to-none lead in the best-of-five Northern Finals. John-Ford Griffin and John Hattig each hit home runs. Brandon League held the Mets to two runs on three hits in his five innings and earned the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox continue their six-game set with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. Right-hander Bobby Milacki (0-3, 3.55 ERA) gets the ball for New Hampshire against Chesapeake's Trace Bright (3-8, 4.75 ERA) in the second game of the series.







