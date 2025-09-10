Baysox Drop Series Opener to New Hampshire

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the series opener to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a final of 3-2 on Tuesday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (22-41, 51-80) opened the scoring three batters in on a Damiano Palmegiani RBI single off Chesapeake starter Zach Fruit (L, 1-5). An RBI fielder's choice from JeVon Ward put the Fisher Cats in front 2-0 through the first.

Eddinson Paulino homered in the second to extend New Hampshire's lead to 3-0.

Fruit finished the night going 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in the loss.

Chesapeake (28-36, 59-72) responded in the third with a pair of runs on a pair of RBI doubles from Austin Overn and Creed Willems off New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (W, 7-9). Overn is batting .348 in the month of September. Willems now has 20 doubles on the season which is third-most in the Orioles' system.

The bullpen combined for 3.2 scoreless innings. Dylan Heid made his return from the 60-day injured list to throw 1.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout, Ryan Long threw a 1-2-3 seventh and Carter Rustad fanned a pair in a scoreless eighth.

The Baysox loaded the bases in the seventh after a fielding error by Paulino on a grounder off the bat of Overn, but Aron Estrada popped out to end the threat.

Yondrei Rojas (S, 3) picked up the save with a perfect ninth to snap New Hampshire's franchise record 13-game losing streak.

Chesapeake continues its final series of the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow night. RHP Trace Bright (3-8, 4.75) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Bobby Milacki (0-3, 3.55) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

Chesapeake continues its final series of the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow night. RHP Trace Bright (3-8, 4.75) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Bobby Milacki (0-3, 3.55) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.







