Chen Tosses Five Strong in 6-1 Defeat

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve dropped their series opener with the Erie SeaWolves, 6-1, on Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Erie.

Po-Yu Chen made his longest start since July 2 with five innings on the mound. Chen set down five straight hitters to begin the game until Erie loaded the bases with two outs in the second with a walk and a pair of hits. Carlos Mendoza singled home two runs to take a 2-0 lead. Cy Nielson was the first one called upon out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless 6th inning before allowing four straight baserunners in the seventh. Jake Holton mashed a three-run double to extend Erie's lead to 6-0 against Valentin Linarez.

Altoona's offense was limited by lefty Andrew Sears and righty Eric Silva to just one hit, an Omar Alfonzo single in the second, and one walk, a Kervin Pichardo free pass in the third, through their first seven innings at the plate. Termarr Johnson started the eighth inning with a bunt single and advanced to third on a single and throwing error by Erie on the infield. Tres Gonzalez then bounced in a double play that allowed Johnson to score and make it 6-1.

Duce Gourson had a 15-game on-base streak end in Tuesday's loss. With Johnson's single, he is now 11-for-28 at the plate in his last nine games and leads the club with 31 multi-hit games for the season.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. RHP Emmanuel Chapman takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Garrett Burhenn slated to start for the SeaWolves.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.







