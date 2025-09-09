Extra Innings Thriller Shrinks Magic Number to Two in Seventh Straight Win over Reading on Tuesday

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in game one of a six-game set at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa. on Tuesday by a score of 7-6 in 11 innings.

With a game time of three hours and 48 minutes, the Patriots played their longest game of the season. Somerset improved to 7-4 in extra-innings games this season. The Patriots jumped to 4-4 as their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners".

Somerset has matched its season-best win-streak of seven games for the third time this season. Somerset's seven-game win streak is the longest active in the Eastern League.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots magic number for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division is two.

LHP Kyle Carr (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K) struck out five batters in five innings and did not factor into the decision in his second Double-A start.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Over his last 33 appearances since 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has allowed two earned runs. During this stretch, Diaz has thrown 39.0 IP over which he has allowed 18 H, 15 BB and recorded 36 K. In this span, Diaz has a 0.46 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP and a .142 BA.

RHP Baron Stuart (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) struck out the final batter of the game to record his first save with Somerset and his second career save.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 SF, BB, K) led the team with three RBIs, coming on two sacrifice flies and a walk.

Jasso ranks second in the Eastern League in RBI (74) and H (121), and third in TB (189).

CF Brendan Jones (3-for-6, 3 R, RBI, 2B, 2 K, SB) tied the team with three hits including a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning.

Over his last seven games since 9/2 vs. NH, Jones is 6-for-22 (.273/.467/.364) with 7 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 8 BB, 7 SB and an .831 OPS. Jones is the Yankees minor league leader with 45 SB. Jones ranks sixth in RBI (69), tied for seventh in H (106), eighth in XBH (38) and TB (174), and 10th in OPS (.759).

LF Jace Avina (3-for-5, RBI, 2B, K) tied the team lead with three hits including an insurance-marking RBI double in the 11th innings.

