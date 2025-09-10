Skid Snapped Paulino's Homer Helps Cats End 13-Game Slide

Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-41, 51-81) snapped their 13-game losing skid by taking down the Chesapeake Baysox (28-36, 59-72) at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night, 3-2. Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Fisher Cats second baseman Eddinson Paulino crushed his second homer in as many games to extend New Hampshire's lead to 3-0.

The Fisher Cats' early lead held up as starter Grant Rogers (W, 7-9) surrendered two runs through five frames and became the first New Hampshire pitcher to reach the seven-win mark this season. Three New Hampshire arms pieced together four shutout innings to secure the Fisher Cats' first home win since August 5 against Reading. Right-hander Yondrei Rojas (S, 3) locked up the win with one strikeout in a scoreless top of the ninth.

New Hampshire starter Rogers held the Baysox to two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Devereaux Harrison entered in the top of the sixth inning and went 1-2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two. Nate Garkow replaced Harrison in the top of the seventh inning and inherited the bases loaded before inducing an inning-ending popout. Garkow finished with two strikeouts in 1-1/3 no-hit innings.

Chesapeake's Zach Fruit (L, 1-5) surrendered three runs over his first two frames before settling in to toss 4-1/3 innings with three runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Righty Dylan Heid followed with 1-1/3 scoreless frames before Ryan Long worked a three-up, three-down bottom of the seventh inning. Right-hander Carter Rustad struck out two and walked one in one blank relief frame.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Eddinson Paulino blasted 13th homer of the year and second homer in as many games

INF Damiano Palmegiani drove in a run in his first game in Manchester since 2023

RHP Grant Rogers becomes first Fisher Cats arm to reach seven wins

RHP Yondrei Rojas fans one, notches third Double-A save

Fisher Cats snap franchise-high 13-game losing skid

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Charles McAdoo led off the frame with a double and center fielder Jace Bohrofen walked. Playing in his first game at Delta Dental Stadium since 2023, designated hitter Damiano Palmegiani tagged a single to give New Hampshire an early 1-0 lead. Right fielder Je'Von Ward then bounced into a fielder's choice to plate Bohrofen and make it 2-0.

The Fisher Cats added to their tally in the bottom of the second inning when Paulino left the yard for the 13th time this year, moving New Hampshire's advantage to 3-0.

Chesapeake responded with two runs in the top of the fourth inning as on run-scoring doubles from center fielder Austin Overn and catcher Creed Willems, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The Baysox were held to two hits after the fourth frame and dropped their sixth consecutive game to the Fisher Cats, dating back to July 30 in Bowie.

The Fisher Cats and Baysox continue their series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. New Hampshire's Bobby Milacki (0-3, 3.55 ERA) climbs the hill for his fourth Double-A start this year. Righty Trace Bright (3-8, 4.75 ERA) gets the ball for the Baysox in the second game of the series.

