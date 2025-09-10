Cole Carrigg Grand Slam Leads Yard Goats to Win
Published on September 9, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Richmond, VA - Outfielder Cole Carrigg smashed a go-ahead grand slam home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and lead the Yard Goats to an 8-2 win against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Carrigg's franchise record fourth grand slam of the season sailed over the right center field fence for his team leading 15th homer of the season. Yard Goats relievers, Mason Green, Carlos Torres, Davis Palermo and Bryce McGowan held Richmond to only one run over the final eight innings. Charlie Condon belted his 11th Eastern League home run, a two-run blast in the sixth inning. Somerset defeated Reading so the Patriots magic number to clinch a playoff spot is two.
The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a wild pitch by Richmond starter Ryan Murphy. Roc Riggio led off the game with a walk, stole second base and eventually scored on a wild pitch. The Flying Squirrels answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning on Turner Hill's two out single, scoring Bo Davidson, against Hartford starting pitcher Ben Shields.
The game remained 1-1 until the Yard Goats scored five runs in the fifth inning off reliever Shane Rademacher. Dyan Jorge led off the inning with a single and the Yard Goats loaded the bases as Roc Riggio and Jared Thomas walked. Cole Carrigg then cranked a grand slam home run over the right center field fence, his fourth grand slam of the season, giving Hartford a 5-1 lead. Julio Carreras added to the lead with an RBI single, scoring Jose Cordova to make it 6-1.
Charlie Condon made it 8-1 as he belted a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left field, his 11th home run since getting promoted to Hartford in July.
The Yard Goats went to the bullpen in the second inning and Mason Green fired three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and had two strikeouts to earn the win. Carlos Torres worked two scoreless innings yielding only a hit and had two strikeouts. David Palermo retired the side in order in the seventh inning but was reached for an unearned run in the eighth. Bryce McGowan finished the night with a scoreless ninth and recorded a strikeout.
The Yard Goats and Flying Squirrels continue the six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Trystan Vrieling will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.
