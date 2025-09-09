September 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs shutout 5-0 in final 2025 home game The Portland Sea Dogs (63-66, 29-33) fell to the Erie SeaWolves (79-52, 34-28) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,868 fans, the 26th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. Erie started the scoring in the top of the seventh. Josue Briceño drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Jake Holton. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners up a base, Eliezer Alfonzo ripped an RBI single to give the SeaWolves a 1-0 advantage. Two batters later, Holton scored on an RBI single from Seth Stephenson which extended their lead to 2-0. The SeaWolves tacked on one more run in the top of the eighth inning. Briceño singled and then moved to second on a single from Holton. The next batter Justice Bigbie lined an RBI single which plated Briceño to make the game 3-0. Erie put two more insurance runs on the board in the top of the ninth. Alfonzo singled and then moved to third on a double by Danny Serretti. After a double play, Max Clark notched an RBI single and later scored on an RBI double from John Peck to increase the SeaWolves lead to 5-0.

LEVELING UP The Sea Dogs pitching staff will be without RHP Noah Song and RHP Jack Anderson for the rest of the season after they were promoted up to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday afternoon. Song posted a 3-1 record along with a 4.19 ERA across 23 appearances over 43.0 innings of work while tallying 44 strikeouts. Anderson was primarily a middle reliever going 2-5 with a 3.58 during 23 appearances (four starts)while posting 90 strikeouts this season with the Sea Dogs.

REINFORCEMENTS INCOMING The Boston Red Sox have promoted LHP Noah Dean, RHP Danny Kirwin, and LHP Michael Sansone from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Noah Dean posted a 2-6 record to go along with a 5.68 ERA over 15 starts (22 appearances) and racked up 81 strikeouts for High-A Greenville this year. Danny Kirwin put up a 6-5 record with a 5.18 ERA across 27 appearances (four starts) while adding 62 strikeouts throughout 66.0 innings with High-A Greenville. Michael Sansone went 4-7 over 26 appearances (seven starts) with a 3.59 ERA and 72 strikeouts split between stints in Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville.

HE IS NUMBER ONE FOR A REASON Sea Dogs infielder Franklin Arias is currently ranked as the No.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system and rightfully so. Since his promotion to Double-A last Tuesday, Arias is slashing .300 (6-for-20) with a double, a home run, and four RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 9, 1996 - Portland fell behind Harrisburg, two games to none in the E.L. Championship Series after a 3-2 loss on City Island. Brad Fullmer's two-run home run capped a three-run first frame for the Senators. Livan Hernandez and Rob Stanifer then retired the final 23 batters in order.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his ninth start of the season sporting a 1-5 record with a 3.96 ERA. Rivera last appeared on September 3 vs Erie when he tossed 3.1 innings of four-run ball (three earned), giving up four hits, four walks, and didn't register a strikeout.







