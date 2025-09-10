Binghamton Ties Franchise Record in Wins, Claims Second-Half Title in Late Victory over Portland

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (41-23, 86-45) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (29-34, 63-67), 1-0, in a walk-off win in the series opener on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

With the victory, Binghamton tied its franchise record for wins in a single season (86) and claimed the Eastern League's Northeast Division Second-Half title. Binghamton last won 86 games in 2013.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, left fielder Omar De Los Santos led off with a single against right-hander Jorge Juan (1-5). De Los Santos reached second on a passed ball and stole third base. With one out in the frame, right fielder Nick Morabito hit a walk-off single and Binghamton won 1-0 on its third hit of the game.

Morabito's walk-off hit marked Binghamton's 10th walk-off win of the season and Morabito's second walk-off single in 2025.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci started for Binghamton and left-hander Eduardo Rivera started for Portland. Santucci and Rivera went toe-to-toe and dueled with scoreless outings.

Santucci recorded seven strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits and no walks. He allowed a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game and then retired nine-straight batters. Santucci retired 14 of the last 15 batters that he faced.

Rivera recorded seven strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings and issued one hit and one walk. Rivera was perfect over his first three innings and did not allow a hit until designated hitter JT Schwartz led off the fifth with a single.

Right-hander Will Watson (1-2) pitched in relief of Santucci. Watson earned his first Double-A win and spun four perfect innings in relief with five strikeouts. Santucci and Watson combined to allow two hits (two baserunners) over 9.0 scoreless with 12 strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the regular season against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton won the first-half title with a 45-22 record and claimed the second-half title with a 41-23 record with five games left to play in the regular season...Morabito extended his on-base streak to seven games...De Los Santos extended his hit streak to six games.







