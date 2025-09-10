Sears and Silva Twirl Combined Gem in Playoff Preview

The SeaWolves (35-29, 80-53 overall) won their fourth game in a row in the opening game of the series against Altoona (38-26, 69-64) with a 6-1 win on Tuesday.

Erie loaded the bases with two out in the second inning against Po-Yu Chen (L, 4-11). John Peck and Justice Bigbie had consecutive singles and Roberto Campos drew a walk to load the bases. Carlos Mendoza slashed a two-run single, giving Erie a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Sears turned in four scoreless innings for Erie. He struck out four, allowing just one walk and one single.

In the seventh, Mendoza hit a one-out double against reliever Cy Nielson. Max Clark followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0. Thayron Liranzo and Kevin McGonigle drew consecutive walked to load the bases. Valentin Linarez entered and retired Josue Briceño before Jake Holton ripped a three-run double with two out. Erie lead 6-0.

Eric Silva (W, 1-0) appeared for the first time with Erie this season. He pitched in bulk relief, allowing just an unearned runin the eighth inning. In Silva's five innings, he struck out seven innings and allowed just two singles.

Erie's regular season-ending series against Altoona continues on Wednesday as Garrett Burhenn faces Emmanuel Chapman at 6:05 p.m.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts game two, and game three if necessary, on September 18 and 19.







